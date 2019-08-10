Saudi-led coalition calls for immediate ceasefire in Aden: SPA

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen called for an immediate ceasefire in Aden, seat of the internationally recognized government, the state news agency SPA quoted the coalition’s spokesman as saying.
