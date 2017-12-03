ADEN (Reuters) – Aircraft from the Saudi-led coalition bombed Houthi positions in Sanaa overnight on Sunday, residents and local media said, aiming to shore up supporters of former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh as they battle the Iran-aligned Houthi group.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Saudi-led coalition provides air support for Yemen’s Saleh - December 3, 2017
- Embattled Australian PM says he will lead government to next election - December 3, 2017
- Exclusive: Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites – officials - December 3, 2017