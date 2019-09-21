Saudi says it will respond appropriately if probe confirms Iran’s role in attacks

Saudi Arabia will take appropriate steps to respond to an attack on its oil facilities if, as expected, a Saudi investigation confirms that Iran is responsible, a senior official said on Saturday.
