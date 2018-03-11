Saudi sets up departments to investigate, prosecute corruption cases: royal decree

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi King Salman has ordered the establishment of specialized departments in the public prosecutor’s office to investigate and prosecute corruption cases, the government’s information office said in a statement on Sunday.
