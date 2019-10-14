Saudi visit showcases Putin’s growing Middle East influence

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia on Monday for the first time in over a decade, seeking to capitalize on growing influence borne of military advances in Syria, strong ties with regional rivals and cooperation on energy policy.
