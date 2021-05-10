Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Savage Leads Buildout of Renewable Fuels Infrastructure and Supply Chain

Savage Leads Buildout of Renewable Fuels Infrastructure and Supply Chain

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Savage Logo – 0119.png

Savage Logo - 0119.png

Savage Logo – 0119.png

Savage SSC.JPG

Savage Service Support Center in Midvale, Utah

Savage Service Support Center in Midvale, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Savage, a global industry infrastructure and supply chain services company, in business for 75 years, announced today the formation of a team to lead the buildout of renewable energy assets and services. The Company is already engaged with partners on multiple renewable fuel projects to purchase, source and deliver feedstock to refineries; provide engineering and construction of terminals and other assets; and evaluate ways to drive out inefficiencies and increase value across Customers’ supply chains.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in demand for our team’s expertise and experience across our three verticals — agriculture merchandising and logistics, energy and chemical infrastructure, and environmental services — to develop renewable energy projects,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage president and CEO. “Our team has proven we can reduce inefficiencies in renewable fuels markets and create significant value for producers and consumers.”

Renewable diesel and biodiesel, areas of immediate focus for our renewable energy team, are fuels produced from nonpetroleum renewable resources such as fats, vegetable oils, waste cooking oils, crop residues, wood, garbage and other biomass materials. Renewable diesel and biodiesel can be used to meet the federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and other state programs requiring a reduction in the carbon footprint of transportation fuels.

Savage’s transportation (rail, truck, marine), logistics, materials handling and DBOOM (design, build, own, operate, maintain) services can strengthen the entire supply chain for production and distribution of renewable diesel and biodiesel, including:

  • feedstock supply and marketing;
  • transportation and logistics management;
  • transloading;
  • Renewable Diesel Unit (RDU) site logistics and operations;
  • storage and terminaling;
  • facility design and construction; and
  • facility operation and maintenance.

“Our breadth of knowledge and experience across multiple industries makes Savage a great partner to drive the expansion of renewable fuels infrastructure and operations,” said Jason Ray, Savage executive vice president of business development and engineering. “Growing consumer demand and government policies accelerating the adoption of renewable and lower-carbon transportation fuels make this the right time for Savage to expand our involvement in improving the renewable fuels supply chains.”

For business opportunities, contact Jason Ray at [email protected] or 801-944-6516.

About Savage
Celebrating 75 years in business, Savage is a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, with nearly 4,500 Team Members in over 200 locations. The Company’s work in transportation, logistics, materials handling and other industrial services enables its Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. www.savageservices.com/savage-companies

Attachments

  • Savage Logo – 0119.png
  • Savage SSC.JPG 
CONTACT: Jeff Hymas
Savage
801-944-6584
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.