Save Foods Gears Up for Growth, Welcoming New CMO, Mia Serra

Miami, FL, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an Israeli Agri-Food Tech company specializing in eco crop protection, today announced its Israeli subsidiary, Save Foods Ltd., has hired Mia Serra as its new Chief Marketing Officer. The addition of a marketing, IR & PR executive comes as Save Foods prepares to ramp up worldwide distribution of its product that dramatically reduces food waste and increases produce shelf life.

Mia brings more than 15 years of marketing experience to Save Foods, where she will be in charge of brand strategy and all marketing communications. She will also be involved in the Company’s investor and public relations programs, providing timely insights into the Company’s progress and sharing important milestone with investors.

Mia has extensive experience in B2C and B2B marketing, most recently as Senior Marketing Manager at MyHeritage and CMO of AgriTech company Tomgrow. She previously held roles at Goldman Sachs and brand and advertising company Hall & Partners in London. Her ability to communicate in English, Spanish, French and Hebrew is a great asset for the Company’s global expansion.

Chief Executive Officer, David Palach, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Mia to the team. She has exactly the balance of skills that can benefit the Company as we scale up our operations worldwide. Her extensive experience in marketing and communications mean she will be well positioned to keep our investors in the loop about important updates, while helping placing the Company prominently on the global stage.”

Ms. Serra added: “I’m excited to get started at Save Foods. The Company has such an important role to play in global food waste reduction, especially with a green product that can be easily switched into the production line. It is inspiring to be part of a team that is making a powerful impact on one of the major problems in the world today – almost 50% of the world’s fresh produce goes to waste before it reaches the consumer. Save Foods’ treatment has the potential to change that, on a global scale, safely and cost effectively.”

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an Israel-based Agri-Food Tech company that addresses two of the most significant challenges in the fresh produce industry: food waste and loss and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering cost-effective, easy to implement solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops technology that benefits the entire supply chain and improves the safety and quality of life of both workers and consumers. Save Foods’ initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ eco products not only prolong the shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe-to-consume end-product.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements in this press release when we discuss, among other things, the material and positive effect Ms. Serra’s appointment will have on Save Foods’ ability to scale up its operations globally; Save Foods’ ability to effectively maximize Ms. Serra’s skills and contributions; that our proprietary blend of organic food acids may reduce the need for conventional post-harvest fungicide by at least 50% and in some cases entirely and may reduce food waste due to spoilage by up to 50% and when we discuss the continuing demand for a safe, high quality, sustainable food supply. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Mia Serra | mia@savefoods.co