Save Foods Receives Regulatory Approval from the CDPR to Commence Commercialization in California

Company to launch sales campaign for its SavePROTECT™️ product in California’s $50 billion market

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced the registration of its product, SavePROTECT™️, by the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (CDPR).

California is the fifth largest economy in the world, with agriculture generating nearly $50 billion in revenue in 2020. The State accounts for over a third of the vegetables, two-thirds of the fruits and nuts, and 40% of all organic production in the United States. California is a consistent leader in innovative and environmentally sensitive policies with the most comprehensive state pesticide regulation program in the nation viwed as the gold standard by many other states and countries, applications with the CDPR are only approved for registration after a rigorous evaluation process that includes a peer-reviewed, scientific assessment of risk to all populations and the environment.

Dr. Neta Matis, the Chief Operation Officer of Save Foods Ltd., the Company’s Israeli Subsidiary, commented on the announcement, “California is one of the most influential consumer and regulatory markets in the world, certainly the largest in the United States, so getting SavePROTECT™️ approved by the CDPR is a major milestone for us. We are now free to reach out to growers, packing houses and other stakeholders that have watched our success in Mexico, Europe and Israel but needed the stamp of approval from the CDPR to use our products.” Dr. Matis concluded “We are prepared to launch our marketing and sales efforts in California immediately.”

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste & loss and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Save Foods’ initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, green, and healthy product.

