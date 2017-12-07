Save the Date for the Exciting Grand Opening of Two Brand-New Neighborhoods at New Haven — Saturday, January 13th

ONTARIO RANCH, Calif., Dec. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — More good stuff is on the way at New Haven in Ontario Ranch with two highly anticipated new neighborhoods debuting on Saturday, January 13th. Save the date for the Solstice and Marigold Grand Opening celebration, where guests will have their first opportunity to tour an array of gorgeous model homes that reflect the style and innovation of these exciting new-home collections.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfc9e288-a044-4b64-ae97-465fddd0cd3e

The attainably priced Solstice will offer beautifully crafted, two-story townhomes with stylish living spaces, up to three bedrooms, inviting great rooms for socializing, modern kitchens, and the convenience of side-by-side garages. Each residence is enhanced by balconies or patios for casual outdoor dining.

The new Marigold single-family neighborhood presents three spectacular two-story detached floorplans, each superbly designed with bright, open living spaces; up to five bedrooms; expansive great rooms for enjoyable entertaining; gourmet kitchens; upstairs bonus rooms; desirable first-floor bedrooms that can be transformed into home offices; covered outdoor rooms; and much more.

Both new-home opportunities are highlighted by New Haven’s incredible lifestyle, where residents are just steps from recreation at the future Cherry Park. In addition, numerous resort-style amenities are located throughout the master-plan, as well as an assortment of year-round activities that connect neighbors and inspire fun. New Haven’s prime location is another advantage, putting freeways, shopping, entertainment and more within reach.

Those interested in Solstice and Marigold should save the date for the exciting Grand Opening on January 13th, and register interest now for important updates. For immediate details, go to www.NewHavenLife.com.

“We’re very excited to start the New Year off with the debut of two highly anticipated new-home neighborhoods at New Haven,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Mark your calendars for January 13th and experience the newest ownership opportunities at Southern California’s #1 selling largest new master-planned community.”

New Haven continues Brookfield Residential’s legacy of creating the best places to call home with seven stunning new collections. In addition to Solstice and Marigold, ownership opportunities include Holiday’s two-story townhomes; Poppy’s innovative courtyard home designs; Arborel’s charming single-family residences, Waverly’s stunning single-family homes and Summerset’s executive-style single-family designs. Prices range from the low $300,000s to the mid $500,000s.

New Haven makes it easy to live life to the fullest every day with the Resort at Picnic Park’s exceptional recreational amenities, including an expansive clubhouse, community room and welcome bar; Picnic Park; two swimming pools and spa; a kids splash zone and super playground with zipline; plus, much more. The future Cherry Park also offers a sparkling pool and other great features.

The master planned community is located in Ontario Ranch, which is a visionary model for California Growth that’s recognized as the first gigabit community in Southern California, with ultra-high bandwidth home-data services, a massive parks and trails system, future schools and independent sources of water.

Homeowners appreciate the commuter-friendly location less than 5 miles from the Metrolink station and near major freeways with direct access to I-15 at the Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road exit.

School-aged residents are included in the Mountain View and Chaffey Joint Union school districts.

Ontario Ranch, located within the city of Ontario, California, will span across 8,000+ acres and has been thoughtfully planned with attainably priced new neighborhoods, modern amenities and abundant recreation, elements that are the foundation of a well-rounded lifestyle. The future Chaffey Park will be the centerpiece of Ontario Ranch, a sprawling open space with parks and trails for playing, walking and exploring the outdoors. It has been sensibly planned to align with the goals of the Healthy Ontario Initiative and its efforts to provide residents with opportunities to enrich their wellbeing. Ontario Ranch is envisioned as a mixed‐use area that will encompass residential neighborhoods, commercial facilities and recreational amenities. Proposed plans include retail and business space, along with nearly 1,000 acres dedicated to public open space, parks and schools. A convenient location offers direct access to the I-15 via the new connection at Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road. With the introduction of Ontario Ranch Road as well as the connection to the 60 Freeway via the newly improved Archibald Avenue, Ontario Ranch offers commuters easy access to major employment centers in LA, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties. For more information visit www.OntarioRanch.com.

To visit New Haven in Ontario Ranch, exit the I-15 at Cantu Galleano Ranch Road. New Haven is located two miles west along the new Ontario Ranch Road. Turn right on New Haven Drive and follow signs to the neighborhoods. Sales centers are open daily: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Wednesdays: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.NewHavenLife.com

Prices effective date of publication.

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

