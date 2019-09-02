SAVE THE DATE: JAY MOHR to Return as Headliner for Fullerton Cares ‘Comedy Show for Autism’ – November 16

Breaking News
FULLERTON, Calif., Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With returning headliner JAY MOHR, the Fullerton Cares ‘Comedy Show for Autism’ in support of Fullerton autism charities and special education programs will be at the Historical Fullerton Ballroom, 114 E Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832, Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 8-11 p.m.

Headliner JAY MOHR is an actor, comedian and radio host known for his roles in Saturday Night Live, Jerry Maguire, Ghost Whisperer, Gary Unmarried, and Suicide Kings. This will be JAY MOHR’s second consecutive year as the comedy show’s headliner.

Says Larry Houser, Founder of Fullerton Cares, “We loved having Jay Mohr last year and we are excited he is joining us again. He is a hilarious comic and a great friend to the autism community.”

Past Comedy Show for Autism events have hosted over 500 attendees and featured nationally headlining comics CARLOS MENCIA, STEVE TREVINO, ANDY DICK, TOM GREEN, JIM JEFFRIES, GEORGE PEREZ, and BRAD WILLIAMS.

Says Summer Dabs, Director at Fullerton Cares and involved in special education for over 20 years, “This community really looks forward to our comedy show every year. It’s really just a fun night filled with laughter for the families who need it most.”

Show is 21+ only. Tickets are available from $15-$65. Media credentials available upon advance request.

ABOUT FULLERTON CARES: Awareness, acceptance and action are the pillars of Fullerton Cares, which spreads autism awareness throughout North Orange County and was founded by Lawrence Houser, after being inspired by his son, Boyd, with autism. Raising funds for autism charities and programs in Fullerton schools through organized events, Fullerton Cares was founded in 2010 and has raised over $95,000 for autism initiatives. http://fullertoncares.com/
https://www.facebook.com/FullertonCaresAutismFoundation
 
ABOUT AUTISM: According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, autism now affects 1 in every 59 American children. Autism is a complex condition that affects a person’s ability to communicate and develop social relationships and is often accompanied by behavioral challenges.

Media Contact: Elysse Acosta, (760) 490-5810, [email protected]

