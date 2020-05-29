Save the Date – Monday, June 1, 2020

Breaking News
RPP Products Donates Hand Sanitizer to Auxiliary Shelter at National Western Complex Where 700+ Men Experiencing Homelessness Find Refuge During COVID-19 Crisis

DENVER, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT: Donation of 250 gallons (approximately 1,000 32 oz. bottles) of hand sanitizer by RPP Products to meet the needs of Denver Rescue Mission, provider of services for 700+ men experiencing homelessness at the auxiliary shelter at the National Western Complex during the COVID-19 crisis. The donation meets the immediate need for the shelter’s guests, volunteers and staff working in the facility.
   
WHEN: Monday, June 1, 2020
1 p.m. MST
   
WHERE: Denver Rescue Mission – Ministry Outreach Center
5725 E 39th Avenue
Denver, CO 80207
   
WHO: RPP Products’ VP Retail Sales, Gabe Purvis, and his team will deliver 250 gallons of hand sanitizer to help Denver’s homeless population fight the COVID-19 crisis.

Purvis will be met by Denver Rescue Mission CEO Brad Meuli and Britta Fisher, Chief Housing Officer, Denver Office of Economic Development, to receive the hand sanitizer supply.
   
WHY: With inventories dangerously low, or completely out of stock, the current lack of hand sanitizer is impacting the potential health and safety of millions of Americans during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

RPP Products, a Southern California-based motor oil and lubricants company, pivoted operations in just seven days and began making FDA-approved hand sanitizer to help fill the need. The company is committed to donating hand sanitizer to homeless shelters, food banks and other vital community services across the country for as long as it’s needed and while supplies last.
   
RPP Products is the nation’s #1 automotive oil and chemical manufacturer and distributor to convenience and grocery stores. RPP is currently producing in excess of 30,000 gallons daily, and continues to ramp up its production capacity by tens of thousands of gallons per day.

RPP Products has also made hand sanitizer available to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis (hospital staff, first responders, postal carriers, etc.) and to the public through its convenience and grocery distribution channels.
   
RPP Products
Stacey Doss
949-285-2362
[email protected] 

Denver Rescue Mission
Nicole Tschetter
970-685-0464
[email protected]

