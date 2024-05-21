1963 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster Photo courtesy of Drew Gibson for Broad Arrow Auctions

Selection of items from the upcoming Online Petroliana Auction Photo courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

London, England, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is delighted to announce it will present an exceptional 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster for private sale at the prestigious and exclusive Savile Row Concours d’Elegance this 22-23 of May. Additional highlights of the display will also include selected petroliana and memorabilia lots that will be offered via Online Auction in July and October of 2024. The July Broad Arrow Online Auction will consist of a single-owner collection that features more than 200 lots of petroliana, all of which will be offered without reserve, while the Fall sale will be made of principally Formula One memorabilia.

Karsten Le Blanc, Vice President of Broad Arrow Capital and Head of EMEA, states, “On behalf of my English and European colleagues, I am delighted to share our excitement in being a first-time sponsor of the Savile Row Concours d’Elegance. We are excited to present this exceptional Private Sales Mercedes-Benz for consideration alongside highlights from the upcoming Petroliana and memorabilia sales. For an entirely bespoke experience, we encourage those interested to stop by our space alongside The Huntsman for a compelling display curated with outstanding taste and superior craftsmanship.”

The 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, offered at £1,200,000, is one of 26 final-model-year 300 SL Roadsters, and the 13th from the very last car built, is among only 210 late-production examples of the iconic Mercedes-Benz that is equipped with Dunlop disc brakes and an aluminum engine block. Originally dispatched to a marque distribution agency in the Netherlands, the car was initially finished in Light Blue (DB 334) over Burgundy leather (DB 202).

Prior to joining the current owner’s stable, chassis no. 003246 was the subject of a concours-quality restoration by Jürgen Kassen in Oerlinghausen, Germany to its current, period-correct Pearl Green (DB 213) exterior and green leather finishes. The monumental undertaking also saw the Roadster receive numerous mechanical upgrades and modern convenience features, including an improved cooling system and a diaphragm spring clutch, electric windows, Becker Mexico radio with GPS, air-conditioning and a highly coveted removable body-colour hard-top.

Matt Coles, Petroliana and Memorabilia Specialist for Broad Arrow, states, “I am delighted to present this outstanding UK-based collection of Petroliana. Highlights range from very rare and special pre-war gas pumps to large-scale Michelin Bibendums. The auction will comprise approximately 200 lots and be hosted on the Broad Arrow Auctions website this July, please check the website in the coming weeks as all lots are posted for early bidding. Coming this Fall, we are thrilled to present an exciting collection of racing memorabilia including significant F1 helmets as a feature, further details will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Most of the recently announced new team members, including UK-based specialists Joe Twyman, Robert Glover, Harry Wassell, and Petroliana and Memorabilia specialist Matt Coles, will be onsite during the two-day event to answer any questions regarding the Private Sales Mercedes-Benz, the upcoming Petroliana auction this July, or consignment inquiries for the upcoming August Monterey Jet Center auction. Additional expertise will be represented by Karsten Le Blanc, Nick Barton and Omar Faroqui who will be on hand representing Broad Arrow Capital for any collector car finance queries.

Next on the Broad Arrow auction calendar is the upcoming Monterey Jet Center auction, held in partnership with the Hagerty Motorlux event on Wednesday, 14 August, and Thursday, 15 August. In an exciting change for this year’s event, the first day of the auction will occur concurrently with the party, creating a unique and dynamic environment for all those in attendance. Please visit the Broad Arrow website for additional information on the upcoming auction and to purchase Motorlux tickets directly, please visit the Motorlux website directly.

1963 Mercedes-Benz Photos Courtesy of Drew Gibson, all memorabilia photos courtesy of Ian Skelton

About Broad Arrow, a Hagerty Company – Broad Arrow, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is an advisor, market maker, and financier for car collectors with a commitment to integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow operates Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital, and Broad Arrow Private Sales (formerly Collectors Garage) and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. For more information, please visit connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) – Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events, and automotive entertainment custom-made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 800,000 who can’t get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Press materials can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements – This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current intentions, expectations, or beliefs regarding the business. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may be outside of our control. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements include: (i) our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the subject of this press release; (ii) our ability to compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain members; and (iii) the other risks and uncertainties listed in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 14, 2023. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in our other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in those filings is important in order to fully understand our reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Attachments

1963 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster

Selection of items from the upcoming Online Petroliana Auction

CONTACT: Ian Kelleher Broad Arrow Auctions 917-971-4008 [email protected]