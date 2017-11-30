| Savo-Solar Plc
Company Announcement 30 November 2017 at 9.30 a.m. (CET)
Savo-Solar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Kim Stenman, November 2017
Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Stenman, Kim
|Position:
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial Notification
|Issuer
|Name:
|Savo-Solar Plc
|LEI:
|743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2017-11-29
|Venue:
|FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000123096
|Volume:
|49400
|Unit price:
|0.06800
|Volume:
|600
|Unit price:
|0.06900
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|50000
|Volume weighted average price:
|0.06801
SAVO-SOLAR PLC
For more information:
Savo-Solar Plc
Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: [email protected]
This company announcement contains information that Savo-Solar Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by aforementioned contact person on 30 November 2017 at 9.30 a.m. (CET).
Savo-Solar in brief
Savo-Solar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savo-Solar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savo-Solar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savo-Solar is known as the most innovative company in the business, and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to 17 countries on four continents. Savo-Solar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.
The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, phone: +46 8-505 65 172.
