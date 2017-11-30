Savo-Solar Plc

Company Announcement 30 November 2017 at 9.30 a.m. (CET) Savo-Solar Plc – Managers’ Transaction, Kim Stenman, November 2017 Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Stenman, Kim Position: Chief Financial Officer Initial Notification Issuer Name: Savo-Solar Plc LEI: 743700J1YZ8IEJAPDL21 Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-11-29 Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000123096 Volume: 49400 Unit price: 0.06800 Volume: 600 Unit price: 0.06900 Aggregated transactions Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0.06801

Savo-Solar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savo-Solar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savo-Solar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savo-Solar is known as the most innovative company in the business, and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to 17 countries on four continents. Savo-Solar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

