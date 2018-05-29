Breaking News
Home / Top News / Savosolar’s project is proceeding in France – newHeat SAS has paid a significant amount to start the work

Savosolar’s project is proceeding in France – newHeat SAS has paid a significant amount to start the work

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

Savosolar Plc                   Company Announcement    29 May 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (CEST)

Savosolar’s project is proceeding in France – newHeat SAS has paid a significant amount to start the work

As informed earlier, Savosolar and newHeat SAS signed in March an EPC contract on the delivery of the largest solar thermal system in France. The contract value is over EUR 2 million. The delivery of the collector field is planned to take place in summer 2018.

Work on the project site has begun, and newHeat has paid to Savosolar approximately 250,000 euros to cover the costs caused by the project start. The payment Savosolar has received shows that the customer pushes the project forward and aims at keeping the original timetable, even though there is delay in the signing of the last official documents because of unforeseen administrative reasons.

SAVOSOLAR PLC

For more information:

Managing Director Jari Varjotie
Phone: +358 400 419 734
E-mail: [email protected]

This company announcement contains information that Savosolar Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by aforementioned contact person on 29 May 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (CEST).

Savosolar in brief
Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to 17 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, phone: +46 8-505 65 172.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.