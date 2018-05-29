Savosolar Plc Company Announcement 29 May 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (CEST)

Savosolar’s project is proceeding in France – newHeat SAS has paid a significant amount to start the work

As informed earlier, Savosolar and newHeat SAS signed in March an EPC contract on the delivery of the largest solar thermal system in France. The contract value is over EUR 2 million. The delivery of the collector field is planned to take place in summer 2018.

Work on the project site has begun, and newHeat has paid to Savosolar approximately 250,000 euros to cover the costs caused by the project start. The payment Savosolar has received shows that the customer pushes the project forward and aims at keeping the original timetable, even though there is delay in the signing of the last official documents because of unforeseen administrative reasons.

This company announcement contains information that Savosolar Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by aforementioned contact person on 29 May 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (CEST).

