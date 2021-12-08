Savvy Cleaner Announces Scholarships for Residential Cleaning Training & Certification

Savvy Cleaner kicks off the new year by awarding training scholarships to cleaning business owners.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Savvy Cleaner, the rapidly growing hub for house cleaning training, announces a new initiative to educate house cleaners and maids by launching a scholarship program. Applications for scholarships can be submitted now.

“As of 2020, there were 128.45 million households in the U.S., and they all need cleaning,” says Savvy Cleaner CEO, Angela Brown. “Covid-19 closed down schools and sent parents home from work. Households that used to be vacant all day were suddenly active 24/7 by entire families, and the demand for house cleaning skyrocketed.”

House Cleaning Companies on The Rise

“The pandemic sparked a need for flex-scheduling, which lured many adults away from their 9 to 5 jobs and into the cleaning profession,” says Savvy Cleaner CEO, Angela Brown. “It is proper training, tools, and techniques that will prevent these new cleaning companies from experimenting on their customer’s expensive appliances or surfaces.”

According to Home Cleaning Centers, last year, almost 10% of all U.S. households paid a professional service to clean their homes. U.S. revenues for contract cleaning services are forecast to increase 2.2% per year in nominal dollars through 2025, according to Contract Cleaning Services: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports.

Savvy Cleaner Scholarships

Residential house cleaning has become one of the fastest-growing industries in the country. It’s currently approaching $12 billion dollars in annual sales, according to IBISWorld.

To accommodate the growth, Savvy Cleaner is announcing 15 winners of fully-funded scholarships on Jan. 11, 2022. These scholarships include courses on eco cleaning supplies, equipment cleaning and sanitation, and personal protective equipment among other courses on how to set up and grow a cleaning business.

Savvy Cleaner is famous for its online programs which encourage students to earn while they learn.

“Students engaged in cleaning while in the program,” says Savvy Cleaner CEO, Angela Brown, “see significant results from applying what they’ve learned in real-time. Rather than waiting until they’ve graduated and then hoping for a job that utilizes their knowledge, the Savvy Cleaner program encourages involvement and working from day one.”

The scholarships include a membership to the Savvy Cleaner Network that hosts two interactive masterminds each month. These live sessions encourage business owners to connect with each other and compare notes on best practices and offer moral support through the training program.

About Savvy Cleaner

Savvy Cleaner is a training and certification program for house cleaners and maids. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., USA they produce the daily podcast Ask a House Cleaner available on Audible, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Amazon Music, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, and more. The YouTube show by the same name with its closed captioning can be viewed in 191 languages worldwide.

Applications for Savvy Cleaner Scholarships will be accepted until January 10th, 2022.

