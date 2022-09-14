Savvy Cleaner’s Rita Kumaravel Advances to Director of Operations

Breaking News
Former Assistant to CEO Angela Brown, Rita Kumaravel Climbs the Savvy Cleaner Ladder

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Savvy Cleaner and CEO Angela Brown would like to introduce Rita Kumaravel as Director of Operations. Having been with the company producing the Ask a House Cleaner show and podcast since 2021, Kumaravel was previously Assistant to Brown. 

Graduating During a Global Pandemic

According to Shawn VanDerziel, executive director of the National Association of Colleges and Employers, “The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant effect on the job market for the Class of 2020, and our report illustrates that. In terms of employment within six months of graduation, 2020 graduates had the worst outcomes since we began tracking with the class of 2014.” 

Graduating from USC Columbia with a degree in Public Health in 2020, Rita Kumaravel saw firsthand the toll COVID was taking on the workforce. “After graduation, I was in for a shock. I was applying for positions while managing a local coffee shop,” Kumaravel stated. “Once I joined the Savvy Cleaner team, there was no stopping me.” 

Growing Up Rita Kumaravel

Born in California after her parents migrated from Malaysia, Rita Kumaravel moved all over the country, finally laying roots in North Carolina when she was 5. Kumaravel described her family as close-knit, having her parents, one younger sister, and her cats Mochi and Midnight.

While at USC, Kumaravel filled the position of Managing Editor of The Daily Gamecock from 2016-2020 where she covered BLM protests and other hot topics. She was instrumental in promoting a more extensive conversation at the University of South Carolina about mental health on campus. “When I believe in something, I put my heart and soul into my work, and I believe in Angela Brown and the Savvy Cleaner team. I am excited to start my new position,” beamed Kumaravel.

About Savvy Cleaner

Savvy Cleaner (https://savvycleaner.com) is a training and certification program for house cleaners and maids. Savvy Cleaner started the Ask a House Cleaner show on YouTube in 2017 to raise the standards of house cleaning through proper training, tools, and techniques. 

Contact:
Heather Shelton
Publicist
Savvy Cleaner
980-254-0900
media@savvycleaner.com
https://savvycleaner.com

