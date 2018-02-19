Sawdust Art & Craft Festival Renews Free Classes for Military Spouses

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIF., Feb. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sawdust Art & Craft Festival—a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach—is pleased to announce that the Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund (SAEF), the organization’s philanthropic arm, will be offering a new spring session of classes to benefit spouses of active military personnel after the great success during its Fall session.

The offered classes will include: Silk Scarf Painting with Michelle S. Burt, Travel Journal Painting and Photography Workshop with Mary Gulino and Printmaking Cards and Gift Tags with Faith Fickett. The military spouses will learn how to make art to sell with materials and tools that they will be able to take home. They will also learn how to build their own online businesses in order to generate income regardless of where they are stationed.

“I am so excited to be teaching again for a Spring session of classes,” said instructor and Sawdust artist Michelle S. Burt, who taught silk scarf painting in the fall. “These classes open doors for so many people. Not only do we get to spread the love for art, but we are also giving them tools to start a new chapter of life.”

Silk Scarf Painting allows students to create one-of-a-kind colorful silk scarves. Participants leave with beautiful finished pieces plus supplies to make more.

Travel Journal Painting and Photography Workshop teaches students to artistically document where they have been in a one-of-a-kind keepsake journal. Participants take home a Strathmore journal, pocket watercolor and brush set and more.

Printmaking Cards and Gift Tag Workshop teaches students basic printmaking techniques while using stencils and recycled objects. Students will be taking home their own gel plates and brayers. This class was made possible by the California Community Foundation.

The Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund is a philanthropic effort that supports education of the public about the arts while providing hands-on experience to underserved populations. In recent years, SAEF has partnered with organizations to fund classes for at-risk students, seniors, military spouses and homeless populations in rehabilitation and recovery.

To learn more about the Sawdust Art Festival, please contact Leslie Licano at 949.733.8679 ext. 101 or visit the Sawdust Art Festival website. For more information about the Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund or to make a contribution, please visit: https://sawdustartfestival.org/about/saef.

About Sawdust Art & Craft Festival: Founded in 1967, the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach. Best known for offering two highly attended seasonal festivals, the organization also hosts a variety of workshops and classes throughout the year. Sawdust’s legendary summer festival is a nine-week summer celebration of fine art and craft – the largest in Southern California – with more than 200 Laguna Beach artists who exhibit and sell their original art and handcrafted items. The festival also offers live entertainment, fashion shows, artist demonstrations, hands-on art workshops for all ages, and a variety of food & drink offerings. Sawdust’s Annual Winter Fantasy Festival occurs for five weekends leading up to the holiday season, and boasts an international collection of over 175 artisans who create, showcase, and sell their original, handcrafted artwork on the Sawdust grounds, which are lavishly decorated to resemble a winter wonderland. Special activities include “Winter Art Series” classes, where guests can create holiday-themed works, and a highly anticipated annual community tree-lighting ceremony. Throughout the remainder of the year, the organization continues to provide its Sawdust Studio Art Classes in a variety of mediums, on-site and off-site. For more information, visit: www.sawdustartfestival.org