Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Credit Acceptance Corporation

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saxena White P.A. has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan against Credit Acceptance Corporation (“Credit Acceptance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CACC), and certain of its executive officers, (collectively, “Defendants”) on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Credit Acceptance common stock between November 1, 2019 and August 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased Credit Acceptance common stock during the Class Period and wish to apply to be lead plaintiff, a motion on your behalf must be filed with the Court by no later than December 1, 2020. You may contact Lester Hooker ([email protected]), a Director of Saxena White P.A., to discuss your rights regarding the appointment of lead plaintiff or your interest in the class action. You may also retain counsel of your choice and need not take any action at this time to be a class member.

Credit Acceptance provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. These programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing, as 95% of Credit Acceptance’s loans are considered subprime.

On August 28, 2020, the Massachusetts Attorney General (“Mass AG”) filed a lawsuit against Credit Acceptance alleging that the Company has, for years, been making unfair and deceptive automobile loans to thousands of Massachusetts consumers. In addition, the lawsuit specifically alleges that Credit Acceptance provided its investors with false and/or misleading information regarding the asset-backed securitizations they offered to investors, and that the Company engaged in unfair debt collection practices as well. In response to the public disclosure of the Mass AG lawsuit, Credit Acceptance’s stock price fell $85.36 per share, or over 18%, to close at $374.07 per share over two trading days ending on September 1, 2020.

Saxena White has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit against Credit Acceptance and certain of its executive officers asserting claims for violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The action alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and adherence to the appropriate laws and regulations. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company was topping off the pools of loans that they packaged and securitized with higher-risk loans; (ii) that Credit Acceptance was making high-interest subprime auto loans to borrowers that the Company knew borrowers would be unable to repay; (iii) that the borrowers were subject to hidden finance charges, resulting in loans exceeding the usury rate ceiling mandated by state law; (iv) that Credit Acceptance took excessive and illegal measures to collect debt from defaulted borrowers; (v) that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties from various regulators or lawsuits; and (vi) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and adherence to appropriate laws and regulations were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You may obtain a copy of the Complaint and inquire about actively joining the class action at www.saxenawhite.com.

Saxena White P.A., with offices in Florida, New York, California, and Delaware, concentrates its practice on prosecuting securities fraud and complex class actions on behalf of institutions and individuals. Currently serving as lead counsel in numerous securities fraud class actions nationwide, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of injured investors and is active in major litigation pending in federal and state courts throughout the United States.

