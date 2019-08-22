Say Partners With Chicago Clearing Corporation to Launch Class Action Services For Broker-Dealers

Breaking News
Shareholder communications platform partners with the established industry-leader to add securities, class action notifications, settlement claim filing and recovery to its suite of services

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Say, a new financial technology company reshaping shareholder communications, announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with Chicago Clearing Corporation (“CCC”) to power securities class action notifications, settlement claims filing and recovery services for broker-dealers. Working with CCC—the industry leader in securities class action services—Say will add end-to-end handling of class actions claims to its suite of services for broker-dealers, enhancing its product line for its existing and future customers.

The partnership, built upon Say’s API-based, scalable and secure proxy and shareholder communications tools, and CCC’s renowned securities class action claim filing and recovery service, gives brokers a seamless, tailorable system to pinpoint recovery opportunities past and present, minimize risk, and maximize settlement recoveries in a timely fashion. Say and CCC will together ensure that shareholders receive the settlement amounts they deserve.

“We at CCC are excited to team up with Say,” said James Tharin, CEO and founder of CCC. “Our mission is simple: to help broker-dealers notify their clients regarding class action settlements and allow their clients to recover funds owed to them from these litigations. Say’s clients can now tap into our considerable class action expertise and experience to make sure they capture all claims for all accounts.”

Say and Chicago Clearing Corporation’s missions share a core tenet: customer experience. Brokerages working with Say and Chicago Clearing Corporation can rely on white-label processing of shareholder communications, including class action notifications, freeing them up to give their clients the most effective and efficient experience as shareholders. In addition to class actions claims recovery, Say also offers shareholder communications solutions, proxy processing, post-sale prospectus delivery, voting and voluntary corporate actions services to broker-dealers. 

“It’s important for our broker-dealer clients to have a have a full solution for their investor communication requirements,” said Laurent Paulhac, CEO of Say. “We develop most services in-house to provide critical technology-based solutions for our clients. In some cases, however, we chose to partner. CCC is the best partner for Say to power our securities class action claims filing and recovery services.”

About Say:
Say® is a technology startup building technology solutions for broker-dealers, institutional investors and companies. By modernizing the regulated proxy processing system and establishing new ways for investors to exercise their shareholder rights, Say provides companies, institutional investors, analysts and broker-dealers with leverageable insights into their investor base.

For more information visit say.com.
Contact: [email protected]

About Chicago Clearing Corporation:

With more than two decades in both the legal and the financial industries, CCC is the premier securities class action recovery specialist. CCC has recovered over $700 million for harmed class members since its inception in 1993, and over $400 million since 2009 alone. CCC’s core markets are registered investment advisors, family offices, bank trust departments, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, pension funds, mutual funds and high-net-worth individuals. Over 1,850 institutional clients turn to CCC to manage their securities class action recoveries, allowing those clients to focus on investing for themselves and their clients.

For more information visit: chicagoclearing.com
Contact: [email protected]

