Sayari Labs Appoints Edward Sander as Chief Product Officer

Washington, D.C., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Washington DC, December 20, 2021 – Sayari Labs, the emerging leader in financial intelligence and supply chain risk solutions, announced the appointment of Edward Sander as Chief Product Officer. In his role, Ed leads Sayari’s entire Product function and is responsible for its overall product strategy & direction, product roadmap, technology partnerships and go-to-market.

Ed has two decades of experience running global software organisations and is an acknowledged market expert in financial crime, compliance and risk with specific expertise in anti-money laundering (AML), know-your-customer (KYC), customer due diligence (CDD) and enhanced due diligence (EDD). He’s served as a public-company CEO, general manager, chief product officer and global marketing leader at entry-stage, mid-size and global software firms.

Prior to joining Sayari, Ed served as Chief Product Officer of ThetaRay, a market leader in unsupervised AI machine learning solutions for cross-border payment solutions. Before that, he was President of Arachnys – a London-based, Cloud-RegTech solutions provider – where he pivoted the company to Enterprise sales, tripled its ARR revenue base, achieved category leader rankings and helped secure its Series A round over a transformative two-year period. Prior to Arachnys, he was CEO of Model N (NYSE:MODN), a Silicon Valley-based, cloud software company delivering revenue management solutions to the world’s largest pharmaceutical firms. Earlier, Ed spent five years at NICE Actimize (Nasdaq:NICE) as General Manager of its Anti-Money Laundering business where he doubled its AML solutions business in 11 quarters.

“I’m truly thrilled that Ed is joining as our Chief Product Officer. His extensive leadership experience, alongside his vast knowledge of financial crime and the banking industry, make him the ideal leader to take Sayari’s market-leading platform to new heights. We’re proud to have an executive of his caliber join our team,” said Sayari CEO Farley Mesko.

“I’m excited I’ve joined Sayari at this point in their growth story to accelerate the power of its financial risk intelligence platform in the fight against financial crime,” said Edward Sander. “Sayari’s ability to help Investigative teams quickly navigate complex, cross-border corporate structures with its tailored, graph-based AI platform is truly powerful. Throughout my 20-year career, product has always been a core passion, and I’m excited to help drive the company’s growth in other regulated industries and abroad.”

About Sayari Labs

Founded in 2015, Sayari is trusted by top financial institutions, Fortune Global 500 corporations, and financial crime regulators and enforcement agencies, across 35 countries. Sayari’s data intelligence platform powers the fight against global financial crime, increases corporate transparency in high-risk places, and supports critical national security mission sets.

CONTACT: Tobias Rinsche Sayari Labs, Inc +1.202.621.9821 trinsche@sayari.com