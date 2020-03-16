Breaking News
SB ONE BANK ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER PROMOTIONS

Ali Mattera to SVP, Technology and Digital Bank Officer and Elizabeth Watts to FVP, Human Resources

PARAMUS, N.J., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SB One Bank announced today the promotions of Ali Mattera to Senior Vice President, Technology and Digital Bank Officer and Elizabeth Watts to First Vice President, Human Resources.

“These are both very well-deserved promotions for Ali and Elizabeth, and we are confident they are going to further advance our digital and talent capabilities at SB One Bank,” said President and CEO, Anthony Labozzetta.

Mattera joined SB One Bank in 2017, and in her new role is responsible for maintaining information technology, digital strategy and digital channels for the Bank and its subsidiaries. She will primarily focus on accelerating innovation throughout the organization, identifying disruptive threats to the Bank’s business models and leading change management and strategic thought leadership. Additionally, Mattera will develop and implement a forward-thinking, business-enabling technology strategy that integrates and aligns with the Bank’s overall mission to provide an even better banking experience.

Watts, who has been with SB One Bank since 2015, is responsible for building and implementing strategies, programs and infrastructure to develop, engage and retain the best talent for the SB One Bank organization. She will handle all aspects of human resources including compensation and benefits, talent management, training and development, succession planning, employee relations and performance management. Additionally, Watts is responsible for creating innovative ways to engage employees, reinforcing the culture and establishing systems and training that will develop leaders.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp (Nasdaq: SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 18 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank’s strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc., and wealth services through SB One Wealth. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it lives and serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations.

SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America’s Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker’s Community Banker of the Year in 2016.

For more details on SB One Bank, visit: www.SBOne.bank

