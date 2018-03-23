Sbanken Boligkreditt AS : Annual report 2017

Please find the annual report 2017 for Sbanken Boligkreditt AS enclosed.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d3eee81-3a9f-438d-b265-9680f570d11f
