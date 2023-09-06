CHICAGO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The SBB Research Group Foundation invited three prior grant recipients to share updates on their critical efforts to support the local community. The Foundation awarded additional grants to further each of the respective organization’s mission (organizations listed alphabetically):

Facing Forward to End Homelessness (Chicago) aims to effectively end homelessness for families and individuals by providing them with hope, assistance, and housing.

Reading Power (Lake Forest) provides focused and personalized literacy tutoring for children from prekindergarten to second grade.

“These charities are committed to helping our community and we are honored to assist them achieve their goals,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.