Honolulu, Hawaii and Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTWO, PTWOW and PTWOU), a special purpose acquisition company (“Pono”), has announced the execution of a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (“SBC”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, it is intended that SBC will merge with Pono Two Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pono, with SBC continuing as the surviving corporation as a wholly owned subsidiary of Pono. Stockholders of SBC will receive shares of Class A Common Stock of Pono (the “Merger”). In connection with the Merger, it is expected that SBC will change its name to “SBC Medical Operations, Inc.,” and that Pono will then change its name to “SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated”.

As a condition to the closing of the merger, SBC will complete a restructuring of certain of its affiliates, such that they will become subsidiaries of SBC. The discussion of the business of SBC as described below assumes that this restructuring has been completed, as these subsidiaries are currently the entities undertaking such business operations.

Pono and SBC believe that, if consummated, the Merger will promote the expansion of the SBC’s business globally, as SBC will be better positioned to become the global standard for medical services, marketing and cosmetic procedures.

Transaction Overview

The transaction values SBC at $1.2 billion, which is expected to result in a combined pro forma equity value of approximately $1.36 billion, assuming no redemptions in the Merger. The cash proceeds raised in the transaction, after any redemptions and payment of transaction expenses, are currently anticipated to be used for opening new clinics, developing new product lines and for general company operating purposes.

The boards of directors of SBC and Pono have unanimously approved the Merger Agreement and the proposed transactions. The closing of the Merger and related transactions are subject to approval by Pono stockholders and SBC’s stockholders, and are also subject to other customary closing conditions. It is currently expected that the transaction will close in the fourth quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024, assuming such closing conditions are met.

About SBC

Since its establishment, SBC Medical Group has sought to provide the best “medical care” for customers’ problems, mainly in the field of cosmetic medicine, not only in Japan but also overseas. Today, SBC provides not only cosmetic medicine, but also high quality services through “medical corporations.” SBC considers “medical care” in the broadest sense of the word as a “service” because it wants to solve each person’s problems and realize each person’s hopes through “medical care.” SBC refers to its clients as “customers” rather than “patients” because SBC provides “medical services” to people who are not medically ill.

What makes our customers happy?

How can we contribute to society?

What makes our staff proud?

SBC believes resolving all three of these questions is the “realization of the three good things,” which is what makes SBC Medical Group distinct and is its purpose.

SBC aims to contribute not only to its customers but also to society as a whole through the provision of medical services, and will continue to respond to the voices of its customers with the utmost in medical services. SBC will continue to embody the evolution of medical x technology in order to pursue technology for its customers, pursue further growth, and achieve globalization.

Official site: https://www.sbc-med.com/

About Pono Capital Two, Inc.

Pono is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Pono’s units started trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 5, 2022 under the ticker symbol “PTWOU”. The Class A common stock trades under the symbol “PTWO” and the warrants under the symbol “PTWOW”, respectively.

Advisors

Loeb & Loeb LLP is acting as US legal counsel to Pono and Mori Hamada & Matsumoto is acting as Japanese legal counsel to Pono in the transaction. Anthony L.G., PLLC is acting as US legal counsel to SBC in the transaction.

This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the Merger and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Merger. Before making any voting or investment decision, investors and security holders are urged to read the Proxy Statement and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed Merger as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed Merger.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts

Pono Capital Two, Inc.

Inquiries (PR):

643 Ilalo St. #102,

Honolulu, Hawaii 96813

(808) 892-6611

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

Inquiries (PR): Group Representative Office, Corporate Strategy Division Akira Komatsu

sbc-holdings@sbc.or.jp