SBPH, CNXM, ONDK, and NETE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: SBPH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Spring Bank’s agreement to acquire F-star Therapeutics Limited. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Spring Bank will own approximately 38.8% of the combined company and F-star Therapeutics shareholders will own approximately 61.2% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-spring-bank-pharmaceuticals-inc.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CNX Midstream’s agreement to be acquired by CNX Resources Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, unitholders of CNX Midstream will receive 0.88 shares of CNX Resources for each unit of CNX Midstream owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cnx-midstream-partners-lp.

On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to On Deck’s agreement to be acquired by Enova International, Inc. Shareholders of On Deck will receive $0.12 in cash and 0.092 of a share of Enova International for each share of On Deck owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-on-deck-capital-inc.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: NETE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Net Element’s agreement to merge with Mullen Technologies, Inc.  Following the merger, shareholders of Net Element shareholders will own approximately 15% of the combined company and Mullen Technologies shareholders will own approximately 85% of the combined company.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-net-element-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: [email protected]
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

GlobeNewswire
