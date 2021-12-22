Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SBTX, SNAP & NVAX – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions

SBTX, SNAP & NVAX – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX)
Class Period: December 3, 2020 – September 10, 2021
Deadline: January 4, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/sbtx 
The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. The complaint continues to allege that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, and specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Silverback’s lead product candidate SBT6050 was less effective than the Company had represented to investors; (2) accordingly, the Company had overstated SBT6050’s commercial and/or clinical prospects; and (3) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP)
Class Period: July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2021
Deadline: January 10, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/snap.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple’s privacy changes would have, and were having, a material impact on the Company’s advertising business; (2) Snap overstated its ability to transition its advertising with Apple’s privacy changes; (3) Snap knew of, but downplayed, the risks of the impact that Apple’s privacy changes had on the Company’s advertising business; (4) Snap overstated its commitment to privacy; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX)
Class Period: March 2, 2021 – October 19, 2021
Deadline: January 11, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/nvax.                    
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Novavax overstated its manufacturing capabilities and downplayed manufacturing issues that would impact its approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373; (2) as a result, Novavax was unlikely to meet its anticipated EUA regulatory timelines for NVX-CoV2373; (3) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.