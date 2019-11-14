Breaking News
SC19: eSilicon to Demonstrate 7nm 58G DSP-Based SerDes Over Five-Meter Samtec Cable Assembly

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eSilicon, a leading provider of FinFET-class ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions, and Samtec, a leading global manufacturer of electronic interconnect solutions, will demonstrate eSilicon’s 7nm 58G DSP-based PAM4/NRZ SerDes capabilities for challenging data center applications over a five-meter Samtec cable assembly.

What
eSilicon and Samtec have co-developed system-level solutions that emulate next-generation data center architectures for typical 19-inch rack-mount applications.

eSilicon will demonstrate its SerDes operation over two 67cm AcceleRate® Slim Body Cable Assemblies and a five-meter (16-foot) ExaMAX® Backplane Cable Assembly providing mid-board to backplane communications via a cabled backplane architecture from Samtec. This demonstration highlights eSilicon’s 7nm 58G PAM4 and NRZ full-DSP long-reach SerDes architecture’s flexibility in supporting independent data rates and protocols on each individual lane, e.g., 50G PAM4 Ethernet, 24G NRZ CPRI and proprietary protocols up to 58Gb/s.

A broad set of monitoring and diagnostic tools are available through eSilicon’s SerDes evaluation module kit and its graphical user interface to control, observe and analyze signal quality and performance metrics across the link in real time, including:

  • Bit error rate (BER) monitor
  • Eye diagram monitor
  • Equalization capabilities
  • Error histogram monitor with post-FEC estimator

Where & When
Supercomputing Conference 2019
Samtec Booth 343
November 18-21
Denver, Colorado

About SC19
The Supercomputing Conference (SC19) program is designed to share best practices in areas such as: algorithms; applications; architectures and networks; clouds and distributed computing; data analytics, visualization, and storage; machine learning and HPC; performance; programming systems; system software; and state of the practice in large-scale deployment and integration.

About Samtec
Founded in 1976, Samtec is a privately held, $822 MM global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, including High-Speed Board-to-Board, High-Speed Cables, Mid-Board and Panel Optics, Precision RF, Flexible Stacking, and Micro/Rugged components and cables. With 40+ locations serving approximately 125 countries, Samtec’s global presence enables its unmatched customer service. For more information, please visit www.samtec.com.

About eSilicon
eSilicon provides complex FinFET ASICs, market-specific IP platforms and advanced 2.5D packaging solutions. Our ASIC-proven, differentiating IP includes highly configurable 7nm 58G/112G SerDes plus networking-optimized 16/14/7nm FinFET IP platforms featuring HBM2 PHY, TCAM, specialized memory compilers and I/O libraries. Our neuASIC™ platform provides AI-specific IP and a modular design methodology to create adaptable, highly efficient AI ASICs. eSilicon serves the high-bandwidth networking, high-performance computing, AI and 5G infrastructure markets. www.esilicon.com

Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.™

eSilicon is a registered trademark, and the eSilicon logo, neuASIC and “Collaborate. Differentiate. Win.” are trademarks, of eSilicon Corporation. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Sally Slemons
eSilicon Corporation
[email protected]

Nanette Collins
Public Relations for eSilicon
[email protected]

Matthew Burns
Samtec
[email protected]

