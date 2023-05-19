Scaffolding Market Research Report Information By Type (Supported Scaffolding, Suspended Scaffolding, and Rolling Scaffolding), By Material (Steel, Aluminum, Wood, and Others), By Application (Construction Industry, Electrical Maintenance, Temporary Stage, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) –Market Forecast Till 2030.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Scaffolding Market Information by Type, Material, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Scaffolding Market could thrive at a rate of 5.90% between 2021 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 75,843.4 million by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Scaffolding is a temporary structure used in construction, maintenance, and repair work to support workers and materials. It is typically made up of metal tubes, fittings, and wooden boards that form a stable platform for workers to perform their tasks. Scaffolding is essential for ensuring the safety and efficiency of construction projects, allowing workers to access hard-to-reach areas and work at different heights.

The scaffolding market has a wide range of applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential construction, as well as infrastructure projects such as bridges, tunnels, and highways. Scaffolding is also used in the maintenance and repair of buildings, including painting, cleaning, and renovation.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Scaffolding industry include

ADTO Industrial Group Co.Ltd

Altar Group

Wilhelm Layher Holding

Step up Scaffold

KHK Scaffolding & Formwork

Waco Kwikform Limited

Safway Group Holding

PERI

Among others

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 75,843.4 million CAGR 5.90% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Material, and Application Geographies Covered Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Growth in the construction sector Increase in spending on home remodeling and retrofitting activities





March 2021

Layher announced the introduction of a new product line called the “Protective Shield System” to meet the increasing demand for safe and hygienic work environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The product is designed to provide a protective barrier between workers and the public, reducing the risk of virus transmission.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The scaffolding market is being driven by several factors including the increasing demand for infrastructure development, rapid urbanization, and rising demand for renovation and repair work. The growth of the market is closely linked to the construction industry and the demand for scaffolding is expected to increase as more infrastructure projects are undertaken. The growing population in developing countries is driving the need for housing and commercial buildings, which in turn is driving the demand for scaffolding used in the construction of high-rise buildings. Additionally, aging buildings and infrastructure require maintenance and repair work, which is expected to further drive the growth of the market. The adoption of modular and system scaffolding is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market as they provide safety, stability, and cost-effectiveness.

Market Restraints:

One market restraint for the scaffolding market is the high cost associated with the production and maintenance of scaffolding systems. The cost of raw materials, such as metal tubes and fittings, can be volatile, impacting the cost of production. Additionally, the need for regular inspection and maintenance of scaffolding systems can add to the overall cost of using scaffolding on construction sites.



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the scaffolding market, causing disruptions to the global supply chain and delaying construction projects. The pandemic has resulted in the temporary closure of many manufacturing facilities and distribution centers, causing a shortage of raw materials and finished products. This has led to increased production costs, longer lead times, and supply chain disruptions that have impacted the availability of scaffolding products.

The pandemic has also led to a decline in the demand for construction projects, with many countries implementing lockdowns and social distancing measures to control the spread of the virus. This has resulted in the postponement or cancellation of construction projects, reducing the demand for scaffolding products. Moreover, the shortage of migrant workers, who make up a significant portion of the construction workforce, has also contributed to the decline in demand for scaffolding.

However, as countries begin to reopen and construction projects resume, the scaffolding market is expected to rebound. The demand for scaffolding is likely to increase as construction activity resumes and projects that were delayed due to the pandemic are restarted. The need for renovation and repair work is also expected to increase as buildings and infrastructure age and require maintenance.



Market Segmentation

By Type

The Type in the market includes Supported Scaffolding, Suspended Scaffolding, and Rolling Scaffolding.

By Material

The Material in the market includes Steel, Aluminum, Wood, and Others.

By Application

The Application in the market includes Construction Industry, Electrical Maintenance, Temporary Stage, and Others.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the scaffolding market, driven by the growth of the construction industry and infrastructure projects in countries such as China and India. North America and Europe are also significant players in the scaffolding market, with the presence of several leading manufacturers and strong demand for infrastructure projects. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to see growth in the scaffolding market due to the increasing investment in infrastructure projects.

