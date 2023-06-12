Flourishing Construction Industry in the United States Provide Traction to the Scaffolding Rental Market. Renovation and Maintenance Projects Drive Scaffolding Rental Operation.

Rockville, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global scaffolding rental market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 3.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2023–2033.

The increasing need for renovation and maintenance projects, driven by regular upkeep and improvements in buildings and infrastructure, has led to a rise in the demand for scaffolding rental services. Renting scaffolding provides the flexibility and convenience required for these projects, allowing construction companies and project managers to access the necessary scaffolding without long-term ownership and maintenance costs. This growing demand directly contributes to the increased utilization of scaffolding rentals.

There is a growing emphasis on preserving existing buildings and structures rather than constructing new ones. This shift towards building preservation leads to increased renovation and maintenance projects, further driving the demand for scaffolding rental services.

The scaffolding rental market is experiencing significant growth due to the introduction of scaffolding robots and technological advancements. Rental providers are using enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solutions to streamline processes such as inventory management, scaffold location, and availability tracking. These technologies reduce lead time and enable efficient delivery to construction sites. Additionally, ERP software simplifies billing through automated processes. These advancements enhance the rental experience and drive market growth.

These factors collectively contribute to significant revenue generation in the scaffolding rental market in the coming years. As the improved rental experience, coupled with automated billing processes, enhances customer satisfaction and drives revenue growth in the target market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global scaffolding rental market is projected to grow at 6.6% CAGR and reach US$ 6.1 billion by 2033

CAGR and reach by 2033 The market created an opportunity of US$ 2.9 billion growing at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2018 to 2022

growing at a CAGR of between 2018 to 2022 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 29.6% in 2023

in 2023 Predominating market players include Ahern Rentals Inc., BlueLine Rental, Boels Rental, Coates Hire Limited, Herc Rentals Inc., Kennards Hire, Loxam Group

Construction under end use are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2023 and 2033

North America and Europe are expected to hold market share of 29.6% and 22.6% respectively during the end of 2023

“Market Consolidation and Competition Reshape the Scaffolding Rental Landscape” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Companies in the scaffolding rental industry are strategically targeting untapped geographic regions and countries with thriving construction industries and infrastructure development. This approach allows them to tap into new customer bases and unlock revenue growth opportunities. Additionally, key players are actively pursuing mergers and acquisitions to expand their market presence and gain access to new regions or customer segments.

By acquiring smaller players or merging with competitors, companies are leveraging synergies, broaden their service offerings, and strengthen their market position. These strategic moves not only increase market share but also enable companies to provide a comprehensive range of solutions, driving customer engagement and fostering long-term growth in the scaffolding rental market.

Key Companies

Ahern Rentals Inc.

BlueLine Rental

Boels Rental

Coates Hire Limited

Herc Rentals Inc.

Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation

Kennards Hire

Loxam Group

Neff Rental

Speedy Hire PLC

Sunbelt Rentals

United Rentals Inc.

Segmentation of Scaffolding Rental Industry Research

By Type: Supported Suspended Rolling Cantilever Others (Trestle Scaffolding, etc.)

By Location: External Internal

By Material Type: Wood Steel Aluminum

By End Use: Construction Industrial Facilities and Manufacturing Shipbuilding Yards and Offshore Industries Petrochemical and Refinery Maintenance and Repair Services Events and Entertainment Industry

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the scaffolding rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (supported scaffolding, suspended scaffolding, rolling scaffolding, cantilever scaffolding, others (trestle scaffolding, etc.)), location (external, internal), material type (wood, steel, aluminium), end user (construction, industrial facilities and manufacturing, shipbuilding yards and offshore industries, petrochemical and refinery, maintenance and repair services, events and entertainment industry) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Scaffolding Rental Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Scaffolding Rental sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Scaffolding Rental demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Scaffolding Rental Market during the forecast period?

