Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Scalable Solutions Shares Details of the Scalable Broker BI, a Powerful Tool for Exchange Analytics

Scalable Solutions Shares Details of the Scalable Broker BI, a Powerful Tool for Exchange Analytics

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Live analytics to supercharge cryptocurrency exchange insights

NEW YORK, NY, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scalable Solutions, a leading provider of white label software for digital asset exchanges, shares how its Broker BI analytics dashboards can bring new insights to exchanges. 

The Scalable Broker BI is a tailor-made analytical tool that offers crucial insights into the most in-demand metrics of an exchange business. The data-driven set of visual dashboards offer a user-friendly interface and quick, seamless access to real-time changes in the growth of an exchange’s trading volumes, revenues, and users. 

Moreover, it provides an understanding into the efficiency of a brokerage’s promotional and marketing campaigns.

Among the key features that distinguish the analytics tools are:

  • Dynamic, data-rich visual dashboards for an insightful dip into one’s business performance;
  • Aggregated lifetime representation of changes in a variety of product metrics, including user activity, conversion indicators, trading volumes and fees, deposit and withdrawal statistics, and other KPIs;
  • Quick access to user-friendly datasets with all supported metrics; 
  • Immediate day-to-day access to real-time data;
  • Additional customizable analytics upon request


Image for representation purposes only

“The Broker BI tool can fundamentally improve the way exchange providers run their business. The analytics offer an understanding of how and where users trade from, which asset pairs are most traded, the lifetime value of the average trader, and so much more.

Having this type of data easily available and customizable, presented in a user-friendly format, will help providers better understand their customers and steer their business decisions to ensure an excellent customer experience, while remaining profitable.” – Valerie Leroy, Head of Business Development at Scalable Solutions.

Interested brokers can learn more about the Scalable Broker BI tool by scheduling a demo with the team. 

About Scalable Solutions

Scalable Solutions is a global fintech infrastructure & software powerhouse. Since 2013, the team has been developing an institutional-grade trading software that serves as a B2B solution for Exchanges and Brokers to millions of users of the most well-known and trusted trading platforms in the space. The Scalable white-label platform has processed orders worth more than $3tn and has never been compromised.

Social Links: Website, LinkedIn , Twitter

Media Contact

Brand: Scalable Solutions

Contact: Media team

E-mail: pr@scalablesolutions.io

Website: https://scalablesolutions.io

SOURCE: Scalable Solutions

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.