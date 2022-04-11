ScaleFlux Named to CRN’s 2022 Storage 100 List

Computational Storage Leader Continues to Receive Industry Awards and Accolades for Innovative Storage Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScaleFlux, Inc ., the leader in deploying Computational Storage at scale, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named the company to its annual Storage 100 list. This list honors best-in-class storage vendors that provide innovative products and services to the IT channel.

CRN’s Storage 100 list is selected by a panel of CRN editors and recognizes vendors across software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components. This year’s list represents the industry leaders of storage technology that can be used for traditional on-premises or cloud deployments. Vendors were selected because of their demonstrated commitment to developing cutting-edge technology and building strategic partnerships.

“The future of the enterprise is built on a data-centric economy where massive outputs of data require a storage solution that can quickly scale for organizations across all industries,” said Hao Zhong, co-founder and CEO of ScaleFlux. “ScaleFlux’s Computational Storage solutions meet those needs, and we are ecstatic to be recognized by CRN as an industry leader for the storage technology community alongside other innovators at the forefront of developing technologies for the future.”

“CRN’s Storage 100 list celebrates the vendors that bring innovative technology to the IT channel at a time when the importance and prevalence of data has never been greater, regardless of company size,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2022.”

ScaleFlux is experiencing extraordinary growth and momentum and is quickly becoming the modern storage solution for the enterprise. Just last month, the company announced key executive hires to usher the company into its next phase of growth, including Vice President of Business Development Eric Pike. In November 2021, ScaleFlux announced a range of product innovations designed to reduce the complexity of adopting Computational Storage, including its third generation of Computational Storage Drives (CSD) and the transition to its own custom ASIC: the SFX 3000. The company was also recently recognized as the “Flash Storage Solution of the Year” in the 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards, for the second year in a row.

The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100 .

About ScaleFlux, Inc.

ScaleFlux is the pioneer in deploying Computational Storage at scale. Computational Storage is the foundation for modern data center infrastructure that provides responsive performance, affordable scaling, and an agile platform for data-driven, compute, and storage I/O intensive applications. Founded in 2014, ScaleFlux is a well-funded startup with a team proven to deploy complex computing and solid-state storage solutions in volume. For more information, visit www.scaleflux.com.