FIRST ON FOX: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., is gearing up to announce that he’s raised a whopping $12 million in the first three months of 2024 as the GOP braces for the battle to keep the House majority.
It’s part of $36 million the No. 2 House Republican has raised so far during the 2024 election cycle, which began January 2023, according to figures viewed by Fox News Digital. Of the cycle total, $16.1 million was raised solely online.
