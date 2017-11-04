Scandal-hit Kobe Steel has a ‘look the other way’ culture, they say in hometown

KOBE, Japan (Reuters) – The fresh university graduate, eager to make a good impression on the job at one of Kobe Steel Ltd’s main plants in Japan, punched the wrong measurements into machines making steel pipes, causing a large batch to come out too short.
