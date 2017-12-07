Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Changes to the Board of Directors and Executive Management

Copenhagen, December 7, 2017

Changes to the Board of Directors and

Executive Management



Mr. Conny Karlsson, member of the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, has notified the Board that he will resign from the Board effective today. Reference is made to company announcement No. 27 of November 9, 2017 informing of the fact that Swedish Match Treasury Switzerland AG no longer holds shares in the Company.

The Board will review its composition ahead of the 2018 Annual General Meeting.



Changes to the number of members of the registered Executive Management

The Board has decided to reduce the number of members of the registered Executive Management from four to two effective January 1, 2018. This will simplify and streamline the governance structure and interaction between the Board and the Executive Management.

As a consequence, Christian Hother Sørensen, Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing, and Vincent Crepy, Executive Vice President Supply Chain, will as of January 1, 2018 no longer be members of the registered Executive Management. This will not impact the day-to-day management of the business. Their roles remain otherwise unchanged and they remain members of the Executive Board alongside Niels Frederiksen, CEO, Sisse Fjelsted Rasmussen, CFO, Craig Reynolds, Executive Vice President Handmade Cigars and North America and Hanne Berg, CHRO and Senior Vice President.

Going forward, the members of the registered Executive Management are Niels Frederiksen, CEO and Sisse Fjelsted Rasmussen, CFO.

