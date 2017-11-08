Breaking News
Home / Top News / Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2017

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

Company Announcement
No. 25/2017
8 November 2017

   
9M  

1 january-30 SEPTEMBER 2017

   
   

Financial performance on track to meet full year guidance
– cash distribution of DKK 350 million to shareholders


Highlights FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

  • Reported net sales of DKK 1,721 million (DKK 1,740 million) – organic growth positive at 1.9%
  • Reported EBITDA of DKK 388 million (DKK 328 million) – organic growth negative at 0.8%
  • Net profit of DKK 224 million (DKK 152 million)
  • Free cash flow of DKK 342 million (DKK 627 million)

Highlights FOR THE NINE MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

  • Reported net sales of DKK 4,773 million (DKK 4,938 million) – organic growth negative at 2.6%
  • Reported EBITDA of DKK 904 million (DKK 960 million) – organic growth negative at 7.5%
  • Net profit of DKK 465 million (DKK 498 million)
  • Free cash flow of DKK 640 million (DKK 792 million)

distribution to shareholders
The board of directors has decided to distribute DKK 350 million to shareholders (DKK 3.5 per share) as an extraordinary dividend in November with the purpose of adjusting the capital structure.

Financial Guidance 2017

FY 2017 guidance unchanged: STG expects slightly negative organic net sales growth and negative organic growth in adjusted EBITDA of 4-8%.

STATEMENT BY CEO NIELS FREDERIKSEN:
“I am pleased to see the steady progress in the quarter where we continued to focus on getting Cigars International back on track and on executing our strategy for the branded handmade and machine-made cigars businesses. Our branded handmade business had yet another good quarter and our machine-made cigars delivered a solid performance with full focus on improving the distribution and visibility of the reduced portfolio combined with new launches in several markets.

As part of the strategy for growing our handmade business, I am happy to announce the planned opening in 2018 of two retail stores in Texas, US. These retail stores will complement our online business and provide consumers with both a great shopping and smoking experience.

We continue to deliver a strong cash flow. In order to adjust our capital structure we are now distributing another DKK 350 million on top of the ordinary dividend distributed end of April, bringing the total cash distribution in 2017 to DKK 900 million.”

For media enquiries:
Jan Fledelius
Interim Head of Group Communications
+45 39 55 62 00 or [email protected] 		For investor enquiries:
Torben Sand
Head of Investor Relations
+45 7220 7126 or [email protected]

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0988b06-910f-48f5-98e3-e5950ae4e64e

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.