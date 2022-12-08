Sales in South Asia & Oceania will grow at a robust CAGR of 15.6% during 2023-2033 providing consistency in demand for thermal drones.

Rockville, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global thermal drone market is estimated to surpass valuation of US$ 2,790.0 million by the end of 2023, by growing at an impressive CAGR of 13.1% over the assessment period of 2023-2033.

The degree of independence of thermal drones can range from wireless control directing human movement to high independence relying on a combination of sensing devices and LIDAR sensors to calculate movement.

Many drones can travel at different heights and lengths. Close-range drones often have a range of up to 3 miles and are commonly used by amateurs. A short-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has a range of approximately 38 to 49 miles. Short-range drones, which can fly up to 90 meters, are primarily used for reconnaissance and intelligence gathering.

Thermal imaging in small-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones has become increasingly popular in recent times. From land assessments in agricultural environments to power line assessments, these thermal drones maintain the required operational range.

Thermal imaging drones may provide real-time feedback to aid ground operations such as tagging, surveying, and capturing target species. Data from these thermal wildlife surveys can also help with environmental impact assessments.

Key Takeaways from Study

Global thermal drone market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 13.1% reaching the valuation of US$ 9,554.9 million by the end of 2033.

On the basis of drone type, the market is projected to dominate by military drone sub-segment, which is projected to account for 68.0% of the market share by 2023

By end use vertical segment, mining sector is likely to account for 18.7% of revenue share by obtaining a valuation of US$ 521.7 million in 2023.

East Asia region is expected to register a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 546.8 million by 2023 end

Under sales channel segment, offline sales of thermal drone is estimated to account for approximately a 76.9% share of aftermarket sub-segment in 2023.

“Immense Applications of Thermal Drones Especially in Underground Mining to Create Revenue Generation Opportunities” says a Fact.MR analyst

Segmentation of Thermal Drone Industry Research

By Drone Type :

Consumer / Civil

Commercial

Military

By Wavelength :

Short (Up to 2 microns)

Medium (2-5 microns)

Long (Above 5 microns)

By Sales Channel :

Online Sales

Direct to customer

Third Party Online

Offline Sales

Modern Trade Channels

Electronic Stores

Franchised Store

Independent Stores

Others

By End-Use Vertical :

Agriculture

Military and Government

Energy

Public Safety and Insurance

Mining

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Logistics

Recreational

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Market Development

The several applications of thermal drones will rise demand in the future. Integration with new technologies can increase the efficiency and offerings of thermal drones. The key players are channelizing their resources for development of robust technology with higher efficiency. .

Teledyne FLIR is one of the world leader in thermal imaging technology. Mapping using thermal drones equipped with long-wave infrared (LWIR) cameras is becoming increasingly important for commercial drone flights beyond line of sight, such as solar farm and rooftop surveys, and search and rescue and security missions.

Key Companies Profiled:–

Aeromao Inc

Clickmox Solutions Inc

ComNav Technology Ltd

Delta Drone

DJI

Dronefly

DSLRPros

Edall Systems

Flytron

Globe UAV GmbH

ideaForge Pvt Ltd

MikroKopter

Parrot Drone SAS

RCHOBBYTECH SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development CO LTD

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Thermal Drone market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of drone type (consumer / civil, commercial, military), wavelength (short (up to 2 microns), medium (2-5 microns), long (above 5 microns)), sales channel (online Sales (direct to customer, third party online), offline sales (modern trade channels, electronic stores (franchised store, independent stores), others ), end use vertical (agriculture, military and government, energy, public safety and insurance, mining, healthcare, oil and gas, logistics, recreational) and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, The Middle East & Africa).

