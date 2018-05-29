Breaking News
Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship wins AWP retrofit contract for cruise ship MV Corinthian

Scanship Holding ASA, through its subsidiary Scanship AS, has been awarded a retrofit contract by Grand Circle Corporation to deliver and install a Scanship AWP system on the MV Corinthian. The cruise ship, originally built and launched in Italy 1990, is operated by Grand Circle Cruise Line. The Scanship system when installed, will purify all grey and black water according to IMO Marpol MEPC 227(64) including chapter 4.2 for special area where also nitrogen and phosphorus will be removed.

The retrofit will take place at the shipyard Naval Roche in Lisbon during the fall of 2018.

We are thrilled to work with Grand Circle Cruise Line to upgrade this ship to the highest effluent standard for wastewater discharge. Their commitment for cleaner oceans with investing in advanced wastewater purification technology conveys a strong message and lines out a new environmental standard for this segment of the cruise industry”, says CEO Henrik Badin in a statement.

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Scanship is an industry leader in advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying water within the maritime industry. Owners of vessels operating our systems have the solutions to convert all waste and wastewater to inert materials, recyclables, clean flue gas and effluent, which meets the highest international discharge standards. Our new technologies will recover water and produce energy, providing tangible payback from the operations. We strive for the highest quality, innovative and sustainable solutions.

 This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

