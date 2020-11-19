Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Scapa Healthcare Announces Expansion of Sterilisation Irradiation Services in the UK

Scapa Healthcare Announces Expansion of Sterilisation Irradiation Services in the UK

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Proven Track Record of Technical Expertise Supporting Customers’ Product Sterility Requirements

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scapa Healthcare, the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation, announces that it is increasing the capacity of its comprehensive irradiation services at its Gargrave, UK facility to meet growing demand for irradiation services for medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

Scapa Healthcare provides a full range of sterilisation services including in-house gamma irradiation, microbiology, storage, product stability and global product distribution as well as technical expertise in electron beam and ethylene oxide sterilisation methods.

The facility is equipped to precisely and reproducibly sterilize a wide variety of medical devices and pharmaceutical products composed of different materials, densities, dose requirements and material composition. Scapa’s team of experts’ integrated approach underpins customer’s requirement and supports sterility label claims under ISO 13485 and ISO 11137 accreditations. Scapa’s microbiologists and technical specialists collaborate across all areas of product sterility through the company’s Microbiology Quality Assurance services.

“Scapa Healthcare is recognized as a leader in delivering premium life sciences turn-key solutions to our customers,” said Matt Ellison, General Manager, Europe and UK, Scapa Healthcare. “Our dedicated team of experts at the Gargrave site work closely with customers, guiding and leading throughout the process from product development to distribution and logistics of finished goods to ensure we meet and exceed customer requirements. We strive to be the partner of choice for leading healthcare companies by providing fast and efficient turnaround times along with the highest quality of customer service.”

For more information about Scapa Healthcare full offering of sterilisation services, please visit: https://www.scapahealthcare.com/services/sterilisation

About Scapa Healthcare

Scapa Healthcare is the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world’s leading companies in advanced wound care, consumer wellness and medical device & fixation. Our strategy is to partner with market leaders to develop and manufacture innovative skin friendly medical device fixation and topical solutions. Through pursuing these partnerships, Scapa now provides integrated services to the top global MedTech companies. Our state-of-the-art facilities enable Scapa Healthcare to offer customers the whole spectrum of production services from inception through to market delivery. For more information visit: scapahealthcare.com or email [email protected]

CONTACT: Media Contact
Hillary Lima
SVM Public Relations and Marketing Communications
[email protected]
(401) 490-9700

Scapa Healthcare Contact 
Lee Barrett
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.