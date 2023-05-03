Scar Removal Treatment Market Trends and Insights by treatment type (surgical, laser, topical, and injectable), by application (keloid scars, contracture scars, hypertrophic scars, acne scars, and others), by end user (hospitals, dermatology clinics, and others), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

Scar Removal Treatment Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Scar Removal Treatment Market Information by treatment type, application, End User and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market size is projected to reach USD 51.63 billion at 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope:

After a cut or other skin injury, scars develop as part of the recovery process. The skin heals itself by producing fresh tissue to close wounds and fill in gaps left by damage. The body’s natural method of replacing and repairing damaged or missing skin is to leave a scar. Fibrous tissue usually makes up scars. Scars can develop for various reasons, including infections, an operation, injuries, or tissue inflammation. Topical treatments, such as lotions and creams, can be used to treat the scars. Scars may also be treated with laser therapy using devices like CO2 and pulsed dye lasers. The prevalence of various scar types, including atrophic scars, hypertrophic scars, keloid scars, and stretch marks, is a major factor driving the development of the global scar treatment market.

Collagen is a protein found primarily in scar tissue. Another element fueling the market’s expansion is the high frequency of burn injuries. The victim’s appearance is distorted by the hypertrophic burn marks left behind by burn injuries. Products for scar removal are essential for the medical management of such wounds. Keloid scars extending beyond the damaged area are more common in people with dark skin and red hair. It might be unsightly and challenging to move around, depending on the scar’s shape, location, and size. Many scars fade over time, and not all need to be treated. If scars are painful or bothersome, treatment may be helpful. The causes of scars are burns and auto accidents. An increase in the frequency of burn cases and traffic accidents, therefore, drives the growth of the scar treatment market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 51.63 Billion CAGR 9.1% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Treatment Type, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Introduction of the advanced technology development of laser therapy Growing concern among people regarding enhancing their aesthetic appearance

Scar Removal Treatment Market Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious contenders in the scar removal treatment market are:

Avita Medical

Absolute Ms (S) Pte Ltd

Scarguard Labs Llc

Wontech

Z-Roc Dermatology

Merz Pharma

Cynosure Inc

Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh

Enaltus Llc

Biodermis

Suneva Medical, Inc

Torquepharma

Scar Removal Treatment Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

Over the forecast period, the market is anticipated to grow due to increasing demand for scar options for therapy to treat burn injuries. One of the main causes of the increased demand for scar therapies in the market is the growing concern people have with their aesthetic appearance. Treatment of various scar types results in total skin renewal, which raises a person’s aesthetic appeal. Due to their deeper concern for appearance, women generate most of this demand for aesthetics. As a result, this population is anticipated to account for most of the market growth. Scar treatment is utilized to treat scars brought on by burn injuries, so it is anticipated that the rising rate of burn injuries will fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Additionally, scars like stretch marks and hypertrophic scars are to blame for a declining appearance. Additionally, the market is growing as skin piercing trends become more popular. A keloid scar may develop where the skin is pierced. Additionally, the market is expanding due to increased acne scar prevalence. Face acne may leave a scar and alter a person’s appearance. Thus, the prevalence of acne and the rise in aesthetic concerns fuel market expansion. Therefore, during the forecast period, fresh possibilities for market expansion are anticipated to be created by advancements in scar therapy and R&D activities.

Market Restraints:

The market’s growth is anticipated to be hampered by misconceptions and adverse effects related to skin treatment mechanisms. However, this scar treatment industry’s development is constrained by the high cost of scar treatment.

COVID 19 Analysis

Coronavirus disease is an extremely contagious illness brought on by the coronavirus that causes the severe acute respiratory syndrome. Major companies’ financial health has been impacted by the worldwide coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown in numerous nations worldwide. As a result of lockdowns being implemented in many countries, the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to hurt the development of the scar treatment market. Patients who have diabetes and vascular disorders are significantly and potentially fatally affected by the COVID-19 virus. Since scar treatment falls under the category of non-essential medical care, many scar treatments are either discontinued or put on hold to reduce the risk of COVID-19 virus infection and patient risk. Additionally, the spread of the COVID-19 wave has put a strain on hospitals, causing many surgeries to be delayed and lengthening waiting times. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, harmed the global scar treatment market because fewer surgeries were done during the COVID-19 period.

Scar Removal Treatment Market Segmentation

By end user, the market includes hospitals and dermatology clinics.

The market includes surgical, laser, topical, and injectable by treatment type.

By application, the market includes keloid scars, contracture scars, hypertrophic scars, and acne scars.

Regional Insights

North America has the highest market share for scar removal treatments because of the region’s high aesthetic consciousness and quick uptake of cutting-edge products. Additionally, the U.S. has a high demand for sophisticated laser equipment for scar treatment. Due to the high frequency of traffic accidents in nations like China and India, the Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the review period. China and India are important markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Most of the nations in this region are establishing ones and are accelerating the adoption of new technologies. This is attributed to major regional players’ rising use of natural expansion methods to diversify their product offerings, such as product launches. Due to increased growth strategies like product launches by major regional players, which are anticipated to drive market development over the forecast period, the European region is predicted to overtake the market and become the second-largest region.

