Scatec Solar secures a 40 MW PV project in Malaysia

Oslo, December 13, 2017: Scatec Solar ASA (SSO) and partners have won a 40 MW DC (30 MW AC) PV project in a tender held by the Energy Commission in Malaysia.

The power plant, located in the state of Perak in Northwest Malaysia, is expected to deliver 65 GWh of electricity per year with annual revenues of approximately USD 6 million. Work has started to secure project finance from commercial banks in Malaysia and capex is estimated to USD 50 million.

Scatec Solar will be an equity partner, turn-key EPC provider and provide Operation & Maintenance as well as Asset Management services to the power plant. Construction start is expected in 2H 2018 with grid connection in second half of 2019.

The project will be realized together with Fumase, a US- and Malaysia-based asset management and development company focused on renewable energy in South and Southeast Asia.

“Malaysia is an attractive solar market, and our success in this tender showcases our ability to develop competitive projects in the country, and further highlights Scatec Solar’s position as a leading PV player in Southeast Asia”, says CEO Raymond Carlsen.

About Scatec Solar

Scatec Solar is an integrated independent solar power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable source of clean energy worldwide. A long term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar power plants, and already has an installation track record of close to 600 MW.

Currently, the company is producing electricity from 322 MW of solar power plants in the Czech Republic, South Africa, Rwanda, Honduras and Jordan and another 394 MW are under construction.

With an established global presence, the company is growing briskly with a project backlog and pipeline of more than 1.5 GW under development in the Americas, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.