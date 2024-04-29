With just over six months to go until Election Day, two new polls are spelling trouble for President Biden as he faces off against former President Trump in a 2024 rematch.

Biden trails Trump by six points, according to a CNN national survey.

And new numbers from Gallup indicate Biden had the lowest approval rating during the first quarter of his re-election year of any president in the past 70 years.

Trump leads Biden 49%-43% among registered voters in a head-to-head mat

