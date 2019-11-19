SCF ANNOUNCES DOMESTIC SHORT-SEA CONTAINER ON BARGE RATES

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SCF Marine Inc. (“SCF”), a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) today announced rates for its container on barge logistics service. Operated by SEACOR AMH (“AMH”), the service provides customers with containerized cargo movements of imports and exports through New Orleans, Louisiana and Mobile, Alabama.

“Waterborne container cargo provides shippers with one of the safest and most fuel efficient forms of transportation today. It reduces roadway damage, highway congestion, bottlenecks at port gate structures, and daytime traffic at terminals,” said Tim Power, president and chief executive officer of SCF.”

Rich Teubner, vice president of AMH further stated, “relative to over-the-road shipping, movement by barge also provides customers with competitive pricing, a scalable modular shipping solution, and improves their “green” footprint by utilizing a more fuel efficient logistics solution.”

AMH barges have a capacity of 72 loaded, or 96 empty, twenty-foot equivalent units (“TEUs”). Last year, AMH moved a total of approximately 50,000 TEUs, an increase in excess of 40% over the prior year. With rising customer demand and mounting concerns over environmental pollution, AMH anticipates continued growth in the sector.

To download our container on barge route descriptions and rates, please visit us at www.scf.us/our-services/logistics-services .

* * * * *

About SEACOR Holdings

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including, but not limited to, risks relating to future actions, new projects, strategies, future performance and the outcome of contingencies such as future financial results, as well as the risks discussed in Item 1A. (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Annual report on Form 10-K and other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT: For additional information, please contact us at (954) 524-4200 or visit SEACOR’s website at www.seacorholdings.com.