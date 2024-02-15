HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP proudly maintains a remarkable 4.9 Google review rating with an impressive 661 reviews, a testament to their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional legal representation for victims of auto accidents, wrongful death claims, and various personal injury cases.

Houston’s Trusted Personal Injury Lawyers

The seasoned personal injury lawyers at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP understand the challenges that victims face in the aftermath of accidents. With a dedication to justice and a passion for safeguarding the rights of their clients, the legal team is committed to guiding individuals through every step of their legal journey.

Proven Track Record

With a history of securing favorable verdicts and settlements for injured accident victims, the firm stands out as trial lawyers who relentlessly pursue maximum compensation for the injuries suffered by their clients. The experienced team specializes in holding insurance companies accountable and negotiating optimal settlements, aiming to ease the burdens faced by victims and their families.

Protecting Your Rights

Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is unwavering in its commitment to protecting the rights of clients. The firm has successfully secured substantial financial compensation on behalf of victims who have suffered due to another party’s negligence or misconduct.

Jonathan Harris, Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP , , shares his commitment to helping people through legal representation. He states, “Becoming a lawyer was driven by my passion for providing legal representation against powerful insurance companies and huge corporations to good people who may not be able to pay upfront for the best lawyer. Hiring your lawyer and waiting to pay from your recovery truly levels the playing field for the average person living from check to check.”

About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP

Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is a prominent law firm based in Houston, Texas, specializing in personal injury cases, including auto accidents, wrongful death claims, and more. With a commitment to client advocacy, the firm has built a reputation for securing favorable outcomes for those facing the aftermath of accidents and personal injuries.

For more information:

Schechter, Shaffer & Harris Law Firm

+1 713-893-0971

[email protected]

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok