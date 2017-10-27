Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for November 2017-January 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-10-27 16:47 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for November 2017-January 2018:

Auction date Payment date Redemption date Currency Maturity (days) Issue 2017-11-06 2017-11-08 2024-08-23 EUR 2480 LT0000670028 tap 2017-11-13 2017-11-15 2022-09-27 EUR 1777 LT0000650038 tap 2017-11-20 2017-11-22 2027-04-26 EUR 3442 LT0000610073 tap 2017-11-27 2017-11-29 2020-03-29 EUR 851 LT0000630048 tap 2017-12-04 2017-12-06 2022-09-27 EUR 1756 LT0000650038 tap 2017-12-11 2017-12-13 2020-03-29 EUR 837 LT0000630048 tap 2018-01-02 2018-01-04 2020-03-29 EUR 815 LT0000630048 tap 2018-01-08 2018-01-10 2024-08-23 EUR 2417 LT0000670028 tap 2018-01-15 2018-01-17 2027-04-26 EUR 3386 LT0000610073 tap 2018-01-22 2018-01-24 2022-09-27 EUR 1707 LT0000650038 tap 2018-01-29 2018-01-31 2021-01-31 EUR 1096 New issue

Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date.

