Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for November 2017-January 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-10-27 16:47 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
Schedule of Government Securities auctions for November 2017-January 2018:
|Auction date
|Payment date
|Redemption date
|Currency
|Maturity (days)
|Issue
|2017-11-06
|2017-11-08
|2024-08-23
|EUR
|2480
|LT0000670028 tap
|2017-11-13
|2017-11-15
|2022-09-27
|EUR
|1777
|LT0000650038 tap
|2017-11-20
|2017-11-22
|2027-04-26
|EUR
|3442
|LT0000610073 tap
|2017-11-27
|2017-11-29
|2020-03-29
|EUR
|851
|LT0000630048 tap
|2017-12-04
|2017-12-06
|2022-09-27
|EUR
|1756
|LT0000650038 tap
|2017-12-11
|2017-12-13
|2020-03-29
|EUR
|837
|LT0000630048 tap
|2018-01-02
|2018-01-04
|2020-03-29
|EUR
|815
|LT0000630048 tap
|2018-01-08
|2018-01-10
|2024-08-23
|EUR
|2417
|LT0000670028 tap
|2018-01-15
|2018-01-17
|2027-04-26
|EUR
|3386
|LT0000610073 tap
|2018-01-22
|2018-01-24
|2022-09-27
|EUR
|1707
|LT0000650038 tap
|2018-01-29
|2018-01-31
|2021-01-31
|EUR
|1096
|New issue
Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date.
Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- 180 Degree Capital Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 and to Host a Conference Call on Thursday, November 2, 2017 - October 27, 2017
- Xtant Medical to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Results on Wednesday, November 8th - October 27, 2017
- Weekly Exercise – Swedish Stock 102/17 - October 27, 2017