Schell Brothers at Governors Breaks Ground on Expansive Community Clubhouse and Amenities

Pictured Left to Right: John DiStefano, Adam Pettengell, Brad Foos, Rosemary Wehberg, Nick Hammonds, Tim Greene, Matty Adler, Jamie Hudson, Jon Horner, Chris Schell, Alyssa Titus, James Heffington

3-D Rendering of Clubhouse and Amenities

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Schell Brothers, a new home builder, broke ground on their clubhouse at Governors in Lewes, Delaware on Friday, November 1st. Governors is just minutes from downtown Lewes and offers direct access to the Junction and Breakwater Trail.

With the construction team, current homeowners, and employees in attendance, Schell Brothers ceremoniously broke ground. The clubhouse will be the focal point of this 423-home community. This resort-style clubhouse will feature a yoga room, large fitness area, game room, and a well-appointed bar and lounge area for community functions. There will be an expansive outdoor area equipped with a pool and a lazy river, a hot tub, and a splash zone for kids. The pool area will feature an “island style” cabana bar that is accessible by bridge, as well as a swim-up bar, fireplace, and a myriad of outdoor cooking and relaxation areas.

Now that construction has started, all that the homeowners have to do is dream about sitting out under that cabana with a drink in hand, loving where they live.

