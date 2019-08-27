Breaking News
Home / Top News / Schell Brothers Project Kudos Bus visits A.I. Dupont Hospital for Children

Schell Brothers Project Kudos Bus visits A.I. Dupont Hospital for Children

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Rehoboth Beach, DE, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Media Alert

Project Kudos Bus Spreads Good Vibes at A.I. Dupont Radiothon

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 2019

WHAT:

Forever Media radio stations will broadcast live for two days, sharing inspirational stories about patients at A.I. Dupont Hospital. Schell Brothers will act as title sponsor for this event through its ‘spread good vibes’ campaign, Project Kudos. Project Kudos was founded in 2018 and is all about telling someone they’re amazing, and feeling awesome about it. It’s about positivity and spreading good vibes. For over a year now, the Kudos Bus has traveled around Southern Delaware and the Richmond area in an effort to spread that positivity. The Bus will make an apperance at the Radiothon in September.

WHY:

As we watched the positive effects of giving kudos manifest themselves amongst our team at Schell Brothers, we thought, why not create a movement? In a world with so much negativity festering, we want to throw out as much positivity as we can muster and watch it grow. By helping spread the wonderful stories of the patients at A.I. Dupont, we are doing just that.

WHEN:

September 4th
9am-11am
A.I. Dupont Hospital

We challenge you to hop on this crazy ride with us and help make someone’s day a little brighter. Give a kudos to someone who deserves it. Let someone know they are awesome. Be a positive force.

Attachment

  • NOWIRES47952903377_38df15629d_o 
CONTACT: Alyssa Titus
Schell Brothers
3023816111
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.