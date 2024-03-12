Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff sparred with Special Counsel Robert Hur in a contentious House hearing on Tuesday where the California congressman accused Hur of playing politics with his report on President Biden’s handling of classified documents, which earned pushback from Hur.

“I want to go back to your opening statement in which you said that you did not disparage the president, your report, but of course, you did disparage the president,” Schiff told Hur during Tuesday’s

[Read Full story at source]