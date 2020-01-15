Schiff to lead prosecution of Trump in Senate impeachment: Pelosi

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff will lead a team of seven Democrats who will prosecute the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.
