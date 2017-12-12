Schimenti Construction completes new Times Square location for Hershey’s Chocolate World

New York, New York, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Schimenti Construction has completed work on a new Hershey’s Chocolate World in Times Square.

Located at 701 7th Avenue in the new 20 Times Square Building, the project replaces the old Hershey’s property at 1593 Broadway.

The private Grand Opening VIP party for the new Hershey’s Chocolate World is scheduled for Dec 14, 2017.

Schimenti Construction has earned a strong reputation in the retail construction industry and has developed a solid niche in urban construction, making it uniquely qualified to deliver projects in high-traffic areas like Times Square.

Along with the challenge of developing the ground floor of a building at one of the most high-profile locations in the world, Schimenti Construction expertly handled the customization required to help Hershey augment its signature brand elements.

The interior of the space incorporates faux wood beams, developed with a foam product with a wood-grain finish, to create the feel of an old Hershey’s manufacturing facility while maintaining a lower cost than wood. Schimenti also worked with Hershey-specific brand icons such as Kisses and Reese’s logo floor tiles, automated dioramas, and a custom-built camper to facilitate HERSHEY’S s’mores experience.

The 7800 square foot space will offer unique Hersey’s experiences such as HERSHEY’S Sweet Personalization, the Amazing Candy Machine, and HERSHEY’S KITCHENS Bakery.

About Schimenti Construction

Schimenti Construction, founded in 1994, has built a strong reputation in the retail construction industry and has developed a solid niche in urban construction. The firm specializes in developing retail shopping environments for some of the nation’s leading retailers and restaurants.

The firm builds retail shopping environments for some of the nation’s leading retailers and restaurants including REI, Sephora, Target, Under Armour, Victoria’s Secret, Saks 5th, Gap, and Zara.

Schimenti Construction is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut and maintains offices in New York City.

To speak with a representative of Schimenti Construction regarding this project and other retail projects in New York, contact Don Moorhouse from Eleventh Avenue Public Relations at (508) 410-5208

