Tampa Bay, FL, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Created by crypto enthusiasts & lovers, Schipperke Inu is an emerging community that has launched the innovative $SCHIPS, a new ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network.

The $SCHIPS will be known as a supportive, strong and positive community in the crypto space where everyone works together to smash 0’s and arrive at progress. The community strives to create inspirational journeys and provides a secure home for its community individuals. In addition, the community offers a great opportunity to invest in a safe investment and hold their coins for the long run.

$SCHIPS token facilitates their users with its exceptional features, including:

On every transaction, 6% will be charged. 2% will be used in development and maintenance and 2% in marketing, and 2% in $BONE rewards.

The maximum amount of tokens that users can purchase or sell is 2% of the total supply, and the investor can hold a maximum amount of 3%.

The community provides 100% of its LP locks to guarantee as much trust as possible because security is the primary need while trading on crypto.

Schipperke’s total supply is enormous, like dog tokens. Liquidity will be added to the whole 1,000,000,000,000,000 supply.

While holding $SCHIPS tokens, the users will get SBONE rewards automatically and freely in their wallets every 8 hours. With every exchange, 2% will be utilized to purchase $BONE to be distributed similarly among all holders every 8 hours.

$BONE is a governance token of the Shibaswap ecosystem, allowing the ShibArmy to decide on impending proposals. While the clients hold more BONE, the more weight their vote carries in future endeavors.

Furthermore, the Schipperke Inu community strives to build a community of meme-loving diamond hands and allows earning real money by investing in the crypto community.

About Schipperke Inu

Schipperke Inu is a well-known and versatile community that provides a great opportunity to invest in a safe investment and holds coins for the long run. It was created by a group of crypto enthusiasts and lovers that invite its users to join a fun-filled community for many memes, gateways and much more.

Furthermore, potential investors and crypto enthusiasts interested in Schipperke Inu can visit the project’s official website or read the litepaper, to get more details.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

CONTACT: Adam Drode Schipperke Inu admin-at-schipperkeinu.com